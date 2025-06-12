Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Drops By 88.1%

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,245,000.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FBOT stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

