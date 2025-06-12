Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 118,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 106,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Imagine Lithium Stock Down 25.0%
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54.
About Imagine Lithium
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
