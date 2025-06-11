Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 1.92% of Franklin Covey worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 152.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $298.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

FC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

