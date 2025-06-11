Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 111,721 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,721 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of AdaptHealth worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 141,949 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 69,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AHCO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

