Range Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,684 BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XTEN. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTEN opened at $44.94 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

