Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,673 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $47.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.31. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.