NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 6,811 Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter.

EPOL opened at $29.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $456.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.23.

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

