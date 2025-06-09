NewSquare Capital LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,183 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 3.48% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,619 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 338,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2%

PIE stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. The company has a market cap of $92.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

