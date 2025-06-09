NewSquare Capital LLC Decreases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $131,350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,299,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,429,000 after acquiring an additional 543,876 shares during the last quarter. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $37,247,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 435,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 357,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $92.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

