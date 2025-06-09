Courier Capital LLC Acquires 107,044 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 195.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,044 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $15,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,608 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,342 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $91.75 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

