Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $10.34 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,477,000 after purchasing an additional 931,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,954,000 after purchasing an additional 708,523 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,491,000 after purchasing an additional 975,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,755,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

