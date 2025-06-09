Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $573,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.7%

JEPQ stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.