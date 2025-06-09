Greystone Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.