JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by McCarthy & Cox

McCarthy & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST opened at $50.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

