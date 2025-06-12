Paladin Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,132 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises about 1.5% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAAU stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

