NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,471 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

