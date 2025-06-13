Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $80,000 in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARTY. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARTY opened at $38.63 on Friday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $992.02 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

About iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

