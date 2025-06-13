IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Leerink Partners raised their price target on the stock from $515.00 to $580.00. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IDEXX Laboratories traded as high as $540.00 and last traded at $527.74, with a volume of 263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $525.93.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.00.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $469.88 and a 200-day moving average of $443.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.