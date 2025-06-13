Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 800 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.6% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,215.03 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,262.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,113.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $996.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price target (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,156.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total transaction of $2,313,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,639.31. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

