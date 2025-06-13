Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 444.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after buying an additional 4,413,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,180,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,252,000 after buying an additional 194,585 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11,313.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 194,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after buying an additional 193,242 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,101,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.80. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $137.41.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

