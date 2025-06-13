Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 275 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.