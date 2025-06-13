Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 13,237 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:C opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $146.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.