Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 812 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $21.60.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.