Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Update

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Safestore Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of SFSHF opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK’s largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

