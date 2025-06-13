PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Shares Sold by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,331,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PTRB opened at $41.42 on Friday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

