Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, a growth of 130.5% from the May 15th total of 137,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. Analysts expect that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

About Standard Chartered

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.09. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

