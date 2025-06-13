TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small Sells 45,700 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,419 shares in the company, valued at $125,997,959.19. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,436.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,394.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,342.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,488.54. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,121 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,805,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after acquiring an additional 185,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

