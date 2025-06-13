AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Up 264.3% in May

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.86 billion. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

