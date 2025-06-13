Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned about 0.08% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $61.41 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2544 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.