Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,197 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 114,572 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 56,394 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

B stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:B ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B ) (TSE:ABX).

