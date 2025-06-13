Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Issues Earnings Results

Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 4,283 ($58.31) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Lindsell Train Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 82.49%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LTI opened at GBX 841.50 ($11.46) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 811.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 809.66. Lindsell Train Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 665.20 ($9.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 890 ($12.12). The stock has a market cap of £168.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Lindsell Train Investment Trust

In other Lindsell Train Investment Trust news, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £778.69 ($1,060.16) per share, with a total value of £19,467.25 ($26,504.08). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 125 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,975. 48.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

