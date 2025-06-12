Zhang Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 263.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $50,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

