Noble Wealth Management PBC Sells 4,202 Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Noble Wealth Management PBC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,922.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,414,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,317,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 185,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 73,750 shares during the period.
iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
IGLB opened at $49.19 on Thursday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63.
iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.
