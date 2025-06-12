Zhang Financial LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,514,000 after purchasing an additional 249,163 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,654,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $273.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.21. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $279.48. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7943 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

