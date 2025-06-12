Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 4,577 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 204,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

