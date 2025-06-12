Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Trading Down 13.2% – Here’s What Happened

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Approximately 29,809,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 13,045,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Surface Transforms Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £11.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Get Surface Transforms alerts:

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX (2.31) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. Surface Transforms had a negative net margin of 250.75% and a negative return on equity of 88.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surface Transforms Plc will post 0.0144785 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.