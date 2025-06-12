Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 312,603 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 107,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Imagine Lithium Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54.
About Imagine Lithium
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
