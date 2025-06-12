BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 77.4% in May

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the May 15th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BNP Paribas Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.951 per share. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNPQY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.