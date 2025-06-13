Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR) Director William Wallace Mcmullen Acquires 79,218 Shares

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) Director William Wallace Mcmullen purchased 79,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $1,075,780.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,366,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,898,808.24. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Wallace Mcmullen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mach Natural Resources alerts:

On Thursday, June 12th, William Wallace Mcmullen acquired 93,500 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,336,115.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, William Wallace Mcmullen acquired 72,411 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $1,014,478.11.

Mach Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MNR opened at $14.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mach Natural Resources LP has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Mach Natural Resources ( NYSE:MNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.09 million. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, analysts predict that Mach Natural Resources LP will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.91%. This is a boost from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mach Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mach Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.