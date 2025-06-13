RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 546,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.4% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

