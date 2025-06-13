Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading Down 16.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) traded down 16.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.92 ($0.03). 5,448,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 960% from the average session volume of 513,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).
Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.14. The firm has a market cap of £6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.37.
Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.18)) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile
Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.
