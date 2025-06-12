London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the May 15th total of 370,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.8 days.
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 1.6%
London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $152.00 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $159.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average is $146.88.
About London Stock Exchange Group
