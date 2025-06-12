London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the May 15th total of 370,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.8 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 1.6%

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $152.00 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $159.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average is $146.88.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

