Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 199.95 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 147.30 ($2.00), with a volume of 778690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.98).

Johnson Service Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £609.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 137.31.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 34,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.80), for a total value of £46,423.65 ($62,930.26). 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.