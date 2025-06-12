Zhang Financial LLC Has $20.07 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 43,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $185.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.64. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $159.99 and a twelve month high of $199.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.