Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1,721.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,792 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $85,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,752,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,508,000 after buying an additional 335,658 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,820,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16,153.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,219,000 after acquiring an additional 265,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.0%

CRL opened at $151.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,006.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $254.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.