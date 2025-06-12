MV Capital Management Inc. Has $216,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE MPC opened at $164.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day moving average of $146.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.