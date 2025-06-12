Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Short Interest Down 76.9% in May

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the May 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 859,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JZ opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Get Jianzhi Education Technology Group alerts:

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.