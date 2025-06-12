Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Short Interest Down 76.9% in May

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the May 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 859,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Jianzhi Education Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JZ opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.
About Jianzhi Education Technology Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jianzhi Education Technology Group
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.