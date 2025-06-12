Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKIE opened at $84.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $809.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.83. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

