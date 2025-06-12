Paladin Advisory Group LLC Sells 604 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,788,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 922,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,085,000 after buying an additional 226,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

