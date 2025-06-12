CX Institutional Sells 120 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $142.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average is $109.74. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $142.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

